Edinburgh City are one of a number of clubs that should receive their end of season payment from the SPFL today after the directors’ written resolution ending Season 2019/20 in the Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League 1 and Ladbrokes League 2, passed with the backing of 81% of clubs.

It is expected that the vast majority of funds, which total more than £1.8million, will reach the 30 clubs at a time when football clubs across the country are facing unprecedented financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster, said: “Following confirmation on Wednesday night that the directors’ written resolution had passed with more than 80% support from clubs, SPFL staff have been working hard to ensure that these vital end-of-season payments are made available to clubs across the three divisions as soon as possible.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Scottish football has been devastating, with no club left untouched or undamaged by the restrictions placed on our everyday life.

“This unprecedented situation has left clubs facing the stark reality of an extremely challenging financial landscape that could have seen a number of our clubs simply cease to exist. These funds will help bridge the gap and support clubs through this incredibly difficult period.”

Hibs and Hearts will receive their payments once a decision is made regarding the teams in the top division.

