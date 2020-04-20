A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Henderson Street, Leith which took place around 12.40pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital with for treatment to a head injury.

Police Scotland have urged anyone with information to come forward.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “One man has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to a head injury

“One man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who may have information can call police on 101, quoting incident 1374 of April 19.

