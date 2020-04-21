A man has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman in Edinburgh.

The body of Jadwiga Szczygielska was found in her home on Pirniefield Bank, Seafield on Saturday at about 07:50 following a call to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Detective Inspector Bob Williamson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries indicate that this was an isolated incident but we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help with our investigation.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious in the early morning of Saturday, 18 April, or who may have information that would help us then please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0756 of 18/04/2020 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

