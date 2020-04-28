A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of eight puppies from a farm in East Lothian.

The five-week-old Border collies who had yet to be chipped were taken between Friday night and Saturday morning but following an investigation officers managed to track them down and reunite them with their mother.

Police Scotland

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that following enquiry into the theft of eight Collie puppies from Gifford, East Lothian, and their subsequent safe return, the officers that found them have now traced and charged a 59-year-old man for the theft and a report is being sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

