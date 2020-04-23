Police are appealing for information following a serious assault which took place around 5.40pm on yesterday on Stoneyhill Farm Road, Musselburgh where two men exited a white long wheel-base Ford Transit van and assaulted a man who was alone.

A 24-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as around 6ft tall, both wearing masks over their faces and gloves.

Detective Constable Jack Wall, of Dalkeith CID, said: “We believe this was a targeted attack and we are looking for the public’s assistance to help trace those involved.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information about what happened to get in contact with police.

“If there are any drivers with possible dashcam footage of the area around this time, I would urge you to get in touch.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2613 of Tuesday, 21 April, 2020.

