Martin Boyle has insisted that he will be eternally grateful for the role of former club teammates Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan in securing his international call-up for the Socceroos.

He had famously never stepped foot in Australia before he arrived down under to make his senior international debut against South Korea in September 2018.

Boyle is currently experiencing the COVID-19 lockdown in Dunbar and took some time out to discuss his career to date on the FFA Podcast.

He said: “I think it just started as a joke. We were at a winter camp in January when Jamie first joined, and someone mentioned that my Dad was born in Australia.

“Then Mark Milligan came in and at one stage Arnie (Graham Arnold) was coming over to see the players, and they both mentioned me to him.

“That’s when Arnie brought me into the office to have a chat and he came and watched me the next day against Kilmarnock.

“I think he liked what he saw, so he just asked if I was keen to join the camp in Dubai and see if I enjoyed it. I came along and was very nervous as a Scottish guy going into the unknown!

“But everyone has made me feel welcome from the start and as time went on, I was just really wanting to make my competitive debut.

“After playing in a few friendlies (for the Socceroos), people were thinking that I would still represent Scotland.

“But I told them after that first camp that even if I never played a minute, I would not go and represent any other country.

“I’m forever grateful to Macca and Millsy for mentioning me and Arnie for giving me the opportunity.”

Boyle did not take long to repay Arnold’s faith and win over Australian hearts after making his debut in October 2018.

He describes his two goals and assist during his first start against Lebanon in Sydney a “fairy tale moment.”

“The Lebanon game was something that will stay with me for a long time,” Boyle reflected.

“It was amazing to receive that first start and sharing the pitch with Timmy (Cahill) for 20 minutes in his last match made it even more special.

“My family were so proud and I’m extremely honoured to represent Australia.

The 26-year-old was cruelly denied an opportunity to represent Australia at the 2019 Asian Cup after suffering a knee injury in the final warm-up game for the tournament.

An injury-interrupted 10-month period followed before he marked his Socceroos return with a bench appearance during Australia’s 1-0 over Jordan in Jeddah last November.

Prior to the current suspension of international football, he appeared set to play a vital role in Australia’s March World Cup Qualifiers after returning to club action with a bang.

Boyle has registered five goals and five assists so far this season, in the process earning the Scottish Premiership’s December Player of the Month accolade.

“I’ve been at Hibs for five years now and have loved every minute of it. I don’t think when I joined I was the complete player I am now.

“As the years have gone on I’ve built up slowly, worked my way into the team and managed to stay there consistently, so long may that continue.

“I’m lucky I did make it as a football player. I think that is my greatest achievement.

“I mean, that’s all I wanted to achieve. I don’t set myself any goals, because I only had one goal and that was to be a professional football player. I’m just enjoying every moment of it.”

