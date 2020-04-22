One of the trees on Cruachan Court is a landmark in Penicuik, and locals are most annoyed that the council has taken action today to fell it completely.

Apart from the historic significance of it, we are told that there are birds nesting in it, and many locals have voiced their opinions about the legality of the council’s action. We presume that Midlothian Council must have permission, as there are council vehicles in attendance, but our calls and emails to them have not yet elicited any useful information.

Keith Allan who lives nearby first alerted us to the council’s action this morning and sent us these photos and a video too.

Photo Keith Allan

Residents who are members of the Penicuik Residents Forum Facebook group have been commenting all morning with their tales of the ‘Witch’s tree’ which will soon be gone.

We have asked Midlothian Council and ward councillor, Cllr Andrew Hardie, for comment.

