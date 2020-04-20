Holy Trinity Church Wester Hailes is running a free 3-week online money course in collaboration with Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to help people in the local area get to grips with their finances.

The CAP Money Course, begins this Thursday 23 April 2020 at 7.00pm, and it will help participants learn practical ways to budget, save and prevent debt.

Christians Against Poverty are an organisation that partner with churches to help people escape debt and manage their finances better. Every year over 10,000 people go through the CAP Money Course and thousand become debt free as a result.

If you are interested in taking part in the course, which is being run online, contact chrishoskins@capuk.org There is no expectation for anyone to have to share their experiences with the whole group and 1-to-1 support will be available to those who desire it.

Jeremy Balfour MSP said:“This is a very stressful time financially for a lot of people across Edinburgh. However, financial struggles are not something to be ashamed of and I encourage you, if you are nervous about your financial situation, to consider participating in the course at Holy Trinity Church Wester Hailes.

“I know many people who have gone through the CAP Money Course and found it really helpful in relieving some of their anxieties surrounding money.

“The advisers are well trained in what they do, and they offer no judgement; just compassionate, professional help to help people stay debt-free so there really is nothing to lose by signing up to the course”.

