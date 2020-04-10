The charity Advice Direct Scotland has dealt with hundreds of queries about the government’s job retention scheme.

Those who are furloughed have asked for advice on their rights, employers have asked about access to the scheme and staff who are not eligible have also asked for help.

In the first week of April 29.5% of queries to advice.scot were in relation to the coronavirus job retention scheme. Another 13% related to benefits and how to claim for those.

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said:

“Advisers have been inundated with queries relating to the job retention scheme.

“We know how anxious many people are at this difficult time, so we are providing the national advice service while protecting our dedicated staff by using home-working technology.

“As well as queries relating to government schemes, we are also handling an increase in questions about housing, benefits and employability, with many of these issues compounded amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The coronavirusadvice.scot service is a one-stop-shop for everyone in Scotland to receive practical advice and information.”

The charity Advice Direct Scotland runs the advice.scot service and has also launched a dedicated coronavirus advice service at coronavirusadvice.scot.This includes a freephone number, 0808 800 9060, web chat, and an online knowledge centre.

