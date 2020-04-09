The private hospital owned by Spire Healthcare in Murrayfield has now been handed over to NHS Scotland to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spire Healthcare (LSE: SPI), a leading UK independent hospital group, has signed an agreement with NHS Scotland to make the staff, facilities, equipment and services at its Murrayfield Hospital in Edinburgh available to the NHS to help in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Spire Healthcare will support NHS Scotland with immediate effect, for an initial period of three months.

Under the agreement, which is similar to those signed in England and Wales, the company will provide additional capacity, relieving pressure on NHS hospitals and enabling the NHS to focus on treating Covid-19 patients.

Ken Hay, Hospital Director at Spire Edinburgh Hospitals, said: “We are proud that we will be supporting the NHS in every way we can over the next few months, to tackle this unprecedented global health crisis.”

Spire say they are committed to supporting the NHS in combatting the COVID-19 outbreak and will update the market when further information is available.

