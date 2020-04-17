UK racing suspended until 1 June

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has extended the suspension of all UK racing which was introduced on 18 March in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have also confirmed that no racing will take place with spectators until at least 1 June.

In light of this announcement racegoers who have pre-booked tickets for Musselburgh Racecourse’s meetings on 1 and 11 May will be contacted by email and issued refunds and hospitality clients will be contacted directly.

The East Lothian track is monitoring the situation regarding its flagship summer meeting, Stobo Castle Ladies Day, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday 6 June. A decision regarding Ladies Day will be made as soon as the BHA have made an announcement regarding race meetings in June.

While the racecourse office remains closed, a small team are working from home and will be processing all refunds as soon as possible. Maintenance of the race track continues, ensuring we are ready to race as soon as it is possible to do so.

Musselburgh Racecourse Senior Operations and Commercial Manager, Sarah Montgomery, said: “This is without doubt the most challenging of times for the racing industry and we would like to thank everyone for their continued support and patience at this time.”

For news updates please check our website and social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Web: www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MusselburghRacecourse

Instagram: @musselburghracecourse

Twitter: @musselburghrace

Uk racing is suspended, Musselburgh issues refunds for May meetings.

Like this: Like Loading...