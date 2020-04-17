

Edinburgh-based food manufacturer, Nairn’s, have been playing their part in providing food to those in need.

The Craigmillar factory has been working with a number of organisations leading to a whopping donation of around 200,000 cartons and packets of oat products in Central Scotland and in London.

In Scotland, Nairn’s have donated over 150,000 items directly via Edinburgh-based charity, Cyrenians, through their FareShare franchise for Central and South East Scotland.

Cyrenians currently distribute 8 tonnes of food per week to over 100 member organisations across the region, redistributing surplus food from producers like Nairn’s to not-for-profit organisations. These are the front line teams who work with vulnerable people (such as homeless hostels, community groups and foodbanks) to distribute much needed basics, and also to hospitals including the RIE, Western General and St John’s.

In London, almost 50,000 products have been donated. The Felix Project have helped to distribute Nairn’s products amongst several hundred front-line charities focusing on children and vulnerable adults across London, whilst a recent delivery to Wellington Barracks included oatcakes, biscuits and healthy oat snacks to be distributed among members of the armed forces (including soldiers that have assisted in the construction of the Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre), and the London Ambulance Service, Fire Service and Police.

Martyn Gray, MD of Nairn’s said: “In these difficult and unprecedented times, we wanted to show support to our incredible front line NHS staff and emergency services workers to help keep their energy levels up, as well as support vulnerable people who may struggle to get regular access to nutritious food.”

Nairn’s products being donated to those who need them

