Following today’s media briefing led by the First Minister accompanied by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood and the Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, the government has put out a statement this evening.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I am acutely aware of the importance of public trust in the advice the government is giving to stay at home in order to save lives and protect our NHS.

“To maintain that trust we will be revising our public information campaign and the Chief Medical Officer will be withdrawing from media briefings for the foreseeable future.

“She will continue to provide the Scottish Government with the scientific and medical advice on the spread of coronavirus.”

