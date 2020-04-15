Writer, Chris McQueer, is the man ‘on the money’ as a presenter for the very first time on his new programme, Noteworthy with Chris McQueer.

Chris is better known as the author of the cult classic Hings. Last night he presented his first TV documentary on the BBC Scotland channel, but you can still watch this programme on iPlayer by clicking here.

The rising star explores the lives of some of the great Scots who have been deemed noteworthy.

He also sets himself a challenge to create his very own banknote, featuring some of his heroes and the landscapes that inspire him as he travels around Scotland.

It’s an eye opener for Chris, who feels ashamed that he’s never learned about the Aberdeen-born missionary, Mary Slessor, who is revered in Nigeria for saving the lives of hundreds of twin babies and fighting for women’s rights.

Or Dr Elsie Inglis, the Edinburgh native who was known as the “mother of the nation” in Serbia. As part of the Scottish Women’s Hospitals, Elsie worked on the frontline in Serbia during the First World War, saving countless lives. Her offer to help at home was sneered at when an official said: “My good lady, go home and sit still.” Clearly, she did not!

Elsie Inglis is buried in the Dean Cemetery in Edinburgh PHOTO Martin P McAdam

These are just two of the incredible Scots who feature in what Chris calls his inspiring, life affirming, adventure. The fact that we don’t know their stories and don’t learn them at school understandably baffles him. He realises early on that many of those overlooked heroes of Scottish history are women, and this is something that he explores with some contemporary Scots who have inspired him.

These include the Scots Makar, Jackie Kay, the only Scot to have won a World Cup, Rose Reilly, and the multi-million selling musician, KT Tunstall. All are noteworthy in their own right.

Scotland is seen in all of her glory as Chris visits Skye for the first time and stands in awe of the Cuillin mountains; he travels to Otter Ferry on Scotland’s “secret coast” and takes in the views from Arthur’s Seat. He sees the oldest notes in Scotland, meets the designers and artists who create our contemporary notes, and finds out about some hidden features on our current banknotes that blow his mind. One thing is for sure, after watching this film, you’ll never look at your cash the same.

Chris said: “I feel like my spirits have been lifted. I feel like a tourist in my own country. It’s just amazing seeing all these places for the first time, hearing all these amazing stories. It’s just been the most interesting, most fun I’ve ever had. It’s just so brilliant! I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Like this: Like Loading...