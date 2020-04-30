Leaders from key local community groups in north Edinburgh have set up the North Edinburgh Covid-19 Foodshare Group

After launching just four weeks ago, the Group has already coordinated community groups and volunteers to deliver a record number of free meals.

An information sheet has been produced for use either as an A4 leaflet or for social media.

With the help of additional funding, the Group now aim to deliver up to 15,000 meals per week.

Between Monday, 13 April and Friday 17 April 2020, more than 4,500 healthy ready-meals delivered direct to doorsteps, 5,375 cold packed lunches and around 1,000 essential supply kits were safely delivered to elderly residents, people living with underlying health conditions, and families struggling with poverty, loneliness and isolation during lockdown. In addition, more than 1,000 essential food, toiletry and cleaning supply kits have been distributed.

100 third sector food delivery keyworkers have been trained in Covid-19 safety guidelines by Scran Academy.

Now, North Edinburgh Covid-19 Foodshare Group are calling for vital funding to help them reach more locals who are in need, as they aim to distribute 15,000 free meals per week in the coming weeks.

Coordinated by leaders from local organisations, the scheme has also launched a central helpline, which residents can call to request food packages and other services.

Locals in Muirhouse, Salvesen, Pilton, Granton, Drylaw and Telford can call 0131 356 0220, with the hotline open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.

Residents who have already received packages from the Group have described the resource as vital for enabling them to feed their families.

“My husband has lost his job, and we where 2093 in the queue to speak to someone at Universal credits, 14 hour wait, no money, no food. My health visitor referred us to Covid-19 Foodshare Group and they just appeared with food and packed lunches for us. I have never cried to see food to feed my kids, but I just have no money. They turn up every day with packed lunches and for the last three weeks a food parcel has appeared at our door.”

“Please let the chef know that the mushroom soup was absolutely amazing and fandabbydozy”

“Both me and my partner are temporarily out of employment, with two kids at home. The first week we survived thanks to the kindness of a neighbour. I really appreciate the food packs and the different foods we are receiving now. It has saved us”.

“I want to send my appreciation first of all by sending you this message. You guys have helped my own household and my sons during this pandemic. I think we might have really struggled if it wasn’t for all the good work you guys are doing for the community, you are all amazing.”



