Two Edinburgh nurseries are open over the Easter weekend to help key workers in the fight against coronavirus.

The Busy Bees Centres at Port Hamilton, Morrison Street and Heriot

Hill in Canonmills remained open on Good Friday and will also cater for front

line families on Easter Monday.

Both nurseries will welcome new and current families over the

traditional holiday period to help ease the pressure on the key workers

battling to cope with the fall-out of the pandemic in the Capital.

“Opening over the Bank Holidays is the right thing to do” said Charlie Wardill, Busy Bees’ Scottish Deputy Operations Director.

“Port Hamilton will mainly cater for the families of doctors and nurses at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as well as police officers.

“At Heriot Hill, we will be looking after the children of police officers, and the doctors and nurses working at the Western General and Sick Kids Hospitals.”

Additional measures put in place by

Busy Bees to help prevent the spread of the virus include testing the temperatures of all the children and staff on arrival and ensuring that all children are washing their hands regularly and understanding the importance of

this, if age appropriate.

Staff will be involved in a range of fun activities with the

children, including Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts and making Easter gift

bags for parents.

Charlie added: “We are practising social distancing as much as we can with the children, although this is challenging, and have been trying to keep their routines as normal, fun and positive as possible.

“We are proud to be working so well together and continuing to provide the best possible care for these families and their

children during this uncertain time.

“The health and wellbeing of our communities, staff, parents and children is at the centre of our collective efforts and we will continue to stand by our front line colleagues. I am proud of the dedication

and work ethic of all our employees within Busy Bees.”

Busy Bees normally operates seven centres

in Edinburgh, but that number has been merged into two amid the ongoing crisis.

Photo shows staff members Alicia Chalmers and Lisa Scott with Busy Bees children

