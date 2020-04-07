On Easter Monday there is to be a virtual folk festival with a range of UK musicians taking part in Folk on Foot Front Room Festival.

As well as enjoying the music from the festival you have the opportunity of supporting the musicians taking part.

Bella Hardy, Beth Porter plus the Bookshop Band, Jon Boden, Julie Fowlis and Éamon Doorley, Karine Polwart, Kerry Andrew (You Are Wolf), Kris Drever, Lisa Knapp and Gerry Diver, Martin Simpson, Nancy Kerr and James Fagan, Peggy Seeger, Rachel Newton, Sam Lee, Seth Lakeman and Steve Knightley have all offered to perform exclusive sets of up to 30 minutes each in their front rooms.

Folk on Foot will then stream these performances back to back to their YouTube channel and Facebook page in a virtual festival hosted by Matthew Bannister starting at 2.00pm on Monday 13th April 2020.

You’ll be able to kick back with a drink of your choice sitting in a front row seat in your front room and enjoy the show.

The festival says: “We can only make this work if we raise enough money. So please give generously. Half the money will go to the charity Help Musicians UK which offers a safety net for musicians facing financial hardship and the other half will be divided between the participating artists. Music has given us all great solace in these troubled times, now’s the chance for us all to show our appreciation for the wonderful people who make it.”

You can donate here.

Like this: Like Loading...