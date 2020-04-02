On 2 April 1916 a couple of German airships, the L14 and L22, dropped bombs on Leith and the City of Edinburgh.

Depending on which account you read either 23 or 24 bombs were dropped on the city.

During the raid, thirteen people died and 24 were injured.

In the Grassmarket, The White Hart Hotel was damaged, and the eagle-eyed observer will see the paving stone embedded in the street, memorialising the events of the night.

Following the raid, the Scottish Crown Jewels were moved to a vault in Edinburgh Castle to protect them from any further potential raid.

Flagstone in the Grassmarket Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

