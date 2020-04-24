The Scottish Government published a new document outlining how decisions will be taken to control coronavirus while restoring a degree of normality to everyday life.

The paper – COVID-19: A Framework for Decision-Making –

sets out the position during this ongoing period of lockdown and outlines the factors that must be considered as we move gradually to ease restrictions.

In the foreword the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, writes: “These decisions will not be easy. The challenge and necessary change that lie ahead of us will require us to adapt how we live our lives. That will require a concerted effort from all parts of Scottish society. Individual and collective responsibility will be needed to keep our country safe and we will need to draw on the collective ingenuity, innovation, creativity and perseverance that Scotland’s people have at their core.

“Everyone in Scotland has a part to play.”

It also recognises that new ways of living – effectively a “new normal” – may have to be in place for some time to come.

SNP MSP for Edinburgh Pentlands, Gordon MacDonald, agrees that the public must prepare for restrictions on normal life to continue for some time.

He said: “It is welcome that the Scottish Government has published an outline of how and when the lockdown may be lifted and I urge everyone to take the time to read the document.

“It’s vital that any decision to ease restrictions is based on the best scientific advice possible – but we are in uncharted territory and we must be prepared to adapt. That might mean having to reapply restrictions after they are lifted.

“Only when we are sure the virus is under control, can we even start to ease any of the restrictions because the virus will not have gone away.

“There are no easy answers – but it is right for the Scottish Government to be clear about the factors that will inform decision making.

“In the coming days and weeks members of the public will be invited to contribute their thoughts and views on the next steps we must make together.

“Unfortunately, returning to what we regard as a normal life will not be possible in the near future so we need to prepare for a new normal until treatments and a vaccine offer different solutions.

“While these measures are difficult for all of us, they are saving lives and protecting our NHS.”

