Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a 21-year-old man was racially abused and assaulted by four men in King George V Park in Bonnington at around 2pm yesterday afternoon.

Officers are trying to gather CCTV footage that can help them identify the four suspects.

They said the first suspect is white and in his early 20s and is around 6ft tall and slim. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with white lining and black jeans.

The second suspect is black, muscular, in his early 20s, and is around 5ft 4in tall. Police said he was wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans and dark coloured gloves.

The third suspect is white, in his 20s and has a medium build. He is around 5ft 10in tall and was wearing a black hooded top and blue jeans.

The final suspect is black, in his early 20s, around 5ft 6in and wore a dark coloured puffer jacket.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident.

“I appreciate the number of people out and about is limited during these times but for those who were out, I would ask them to consider if they saw these men or witnessed the incident to contact us.

“It is unacceptable for people to be targeted in this way and we will do everything we can to trace the men responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2925 of 25 April 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...