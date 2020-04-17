Police Scotland is reminding motorists of the importance of being safe on the roads after a number of people were detected driving at high speeds as well as drink or drug driving over the Easter weekend.

Between 10 and 14 April, 10 people were detected for high level speeding offences and 16 people were detected for drink or drug driving offences by Road Policing officers.

Notable incidents include three men and three women who were charged after being detected driving at speeds between 61mph and 71mph in a 40mph limit on the A90 at Cramond during the morning of 14 April and a 35-year-old man was charged after being detected driving at 90mph in a 70mph limit and 80mph and 70mph in a 50mph limit on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

Police Scotland. Photo Martin McAdam

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw, from the Road Policing Division said: “Drink or drug driving is never acceptable and it is astonishing to see people behave so recklessly, particularly when we all need to be doing our bit to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

“Officers remain on patrol on the road network and in local communities to deal with illegal driving behaviour in order to keep people safe. While the roads may be quieter as the majority of people stay at home, there still remains the potential for unexpected changes to road conditions, such as the presence of pedestrians or deer and other wildlife. Nobody can predict what is around the corner and speeding or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs significantly increases your chances of being involved in a crash.

“The consequences of speeding or drink or drug driving can be fatal and it simply is not worth the risk. Now, more than ever, we urge motorists to drive safely and legally and to pay heed to government guidance on staying at home.”

