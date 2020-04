The body of a woman was found in Granton View around 11.15am this morning

Formal identification is yet to take place and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

The death is currently being treated by police as unexplained.

The family of local missing woman 48-year-old Elaine McArthur, missing since Saturday, 18 April, have been made aware of the discovery.

She was last sen a week ago outside a shop in Crewe Road North

