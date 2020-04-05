Police have warned Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood ‘of her future conduct’ after she was photographed visiting her family’s second home in Fife which is a drive of more than an hour from her home in Edinburgh.

Dr Catherine Calderwood the Chief Medical Officer at a media briefing at St Andrew’s House on 2 March 2020 PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

Dr Calderwood who has consistently advised people to stay at home in order to save lives and protect the NHS has apologised for her actions.

Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Iain Livingstone issued a statement, saying officers had spoken to Dr Calderwood to warn her about her future conduct.

He said: “Earlier today, local officers visited Dr Catherine Calderwood and spoke to her about her actions, reiterated crucial advice and issued a warning about her future conduct, all of which she accepted.

“The legal instructions on not leaving your home without a reasonable excuse apply to everyone. Social distancing is the key intervention to curtail the spread of coronavirus and it is essential the instructions are followed to protect each other, support key workers, take strain from the NHS, and save lives. Individuals must not make personal exemptions bespoke to their own circumstances. It is vital that everyone adheres to these requirements.

“Police officers and staff are putting themselves in harm’s way day and night to explain these instructions to our communities, encourage cooperation and, where necessary, enforce them.

“I want to thank the overwhelming majority of people across the country who are doing their duty during this public health emergency.

“Our fellow citizens are observing the guidance and making significant sacrifices and changes to their lifestyles and daily routines. I am grateful for their continued support and cooperation during this critical period.”

Dr Calderwood also issued a statement, saying: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the issue reported in the media today.

“While there are reasons for what I did, they do not justify it and they were not legitimate reasons to be out of my home. While I and my family followed the guidance on social distancing at all times, I understand that I did not follow the advice I am giving to others, and that I am truly sorry for that.

“I know how important this advice is and I do not want my mistake to detract from that. I have a job to do as chief medical officer to provide advice to ministers on the path of the virus and to support the medical profession as they work night and day to save lives, and having spoken with the First Minister this morning I will continue to focus entirely on that job.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Since this start of this epidemic, the CMO has been working seven days a week preparing Scotland’s response.

“She took the opportunity this weekend to check on a family home in Fife as she knows she will not be back again until the crisis is over.

“She stayed overnight before returning to Edinburgh.”

