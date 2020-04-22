East Lothian school provides visors for frontline staff.

Leading Edinburgh-based health and wellbeing organisation, Thistle, was delighted to get 130 visors made by the team from Preston Lodge High School in East Lothian. The visors will be used by Thistle’s employees who provide vital support for people living with disabilities and long-term health conditions.

John Troup, the CDT teacher at Preston Lodge, wanted to find a practical way to help frontline workers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Joined by his colleagues from Preston Lodge, Knox Academy, Musselburgh Grammar and North Berwick High, the team started producing the visors, a key piece of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to help local health and social care organisations.

The visors are made to NHS specifications using laser cutters and acrylic, ensuring that all pieces can be kept sterile.

Thistle has over 400 employees who support disabled people living in their own homes. PPE is essential to protect both staff and people supported by Thistle, many of whom live with complex health conditions.

The supply of visors has been warmly welcomed by Thistle CEO Mark Hoolahan. He said: “This is an amazing initiative and we’re really grateful to the team at Preston Lodge High School for providing some of the PPE we need to help protect the health of both our employees and the people we support.”

Gavin Clark, Headteacher at Preston Lodge said, “It is great to be able to do something to help in such difficult times. We are delighted to be able to provide these for free to organisations that need them, and people have been generously donating to our Just Giving page to help this to happen.”



To contribute to Preston Lodge’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/julie-lowe

www.thistle.org.uk

