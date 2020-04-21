Two snippits of business news from the latest briefing by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce.

Google are retiring their cloud-based printing solution – Google Cloud Print as of December 31 this year.

Currently, it is used by 100 million people world-wide, and Cloud Print allows users to print from any print-aware device to any Google Cloud connected printer.

Google recommends that all Cloud Print users look for an alternative solution and migrate their print strategy well before the end of this year.

And The UK Intellectual Property Office has declared 24 March 2020, and subsequent days until further notice, as “interrupted days”.

Any deadlines for patents, SPCs, trade marks and designs (and all applications for the same) which fall on an interrupted day will now be extended until the UK IPO notifies the end of the interrupted days period.

