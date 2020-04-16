Drylaw Rainbow Club Day Centre is a community based group which helps look after older people who live in the area.

They usually care for around 75 members each week, and provide day care at Drylaw Parish Church for older people who are either physically or mentally disabled.

At the moment they are providing 56 meals for the community, in much the same way as other groups in the city.

Jackie and Wilma told me about some of the food they are delivering. They get donations from local people, from supermarket Morrisons (who also provide the paper bags to deliver the food in) and items from TK Maxx.

The food they deliver comes from Social Bite who make up sandwich style lunches.

All donations of food or other non-perishables would be very welcome at Drylaw Parish Church.

Normally the Rainbow Club opens 52 weeks of the year, including Public Holidays.

You can contact them on emai rainbowdaycare@btconnect.com or on the phone 0131 343 6643.

(And they were kind enough as you see above to take some of our April newspapers to distribute along with their lunches.)

