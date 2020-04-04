Hibs’ Executive Chairman Ron Gordon has thanked the staff, fans and players who has rallied round the club in this difficult time.

The fans have answered the call to help by buying season tickets for next season despite the uncertainty whilst the players have raised moral by calling supporters to check that they are OK.

In addition, the players have agreed to a wage deferral with an assurance from the club that no new players will be brought in until the wages have been paid in full.

Speaking to Hibernian TV, Mr Gordon said: “Hello, everybody. I hope you and your families are all staying safe and well during this difficult time. I wanted to take this opportunity to thank the entire Hibs family, for the way in which we’ve rallied around the club and each other.

“I want to start by thanking the supporters for their concern for the club, which was evident on social media. More importantly, for the support they’ve given us with the season ticket campaign. It’s only a week ago that we started the season ticket campaign and we’re outpacing the total for this time last year, which is an indicator of the support that you’re willing to give to the club. Thank you very much for that.

“I also want to thank the players. It’s just been heartwarming and wonderful to see them calling season ticket holders and senior supporters, just to check that they’re okay, to see if the club can do anything for them and just telling people how much they’re missed and how much we’re looking forward to seeing them at games.

“On another note, it’s only a week ago that I had the chance to meet and have a phone conversation with Jack Ross, Graeme Mathie and David Gray to discuss how the players could support the club financially during this difficult time. And it was on a voluntary basis. I’m very grateful and very proud to say that every single player stepped up and has been willing to support the club during this time. They have stood behind the club and I can assure them that the club will stand behind them.

“Last, but not least, I want to thank the staff and the leadership of the club. I’ll start with the board, who have been very active in the last couple of weeks, Leeann and the senior staff for the way we have planned and strategised and just figured out how we’re going to get through this period. I’m very proud to say that I think the club has been a leader in this and that the actions we’ve taken have kept in mind our priorities – our staff and players, their wellbeing, and the financial health of the club so that when we get back to football we’ll be in a position to compete and to be effectively active.

“It’s only been eight months ago since I took on chairmanship of the club. Every single day I feel very blessed and grateful that I’m part of the Hibernian family. The last couple of weeks have shown me how much everybody loves the club and what a significant club this is for everyone. And how it makes a difference in everyone’s lives.

“I’m very, very proud today to just be part of that community. If our saying, We Are All Hibs, means anything then today it means more than ever. So thank you for everything that you do for Hibernian Football Club. Most importantly, stay well, stay healthy and we look forward to seeing you back at Easter Road.”

