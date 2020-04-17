A leakage of what is thought to be mine water into the South Esk is causing concern.

And The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have contacted the Forth District Salmon Fishery Board (FDSFB).

The oxygenation of iron is believed to be causing discolouration according to a social media post from

Alison Brooks-Baker (pictured left at Howden Weir, Livingston), clerk to the Board, who protect salmon and sea trout in the Forth District now and for the future.

There is also, she understands, a high concentration of other chemicals, most of which are described as not being good for aquatic species or probably humans.

The discolouration has appeared to have reached Laundry Bridge in Dalkeith Country Park.

Ms Brooks-Baker said she was trying to find out what SEPA and the Coal Authority intend to do.

And she asked the public to let the salmon board know if they see any dead fish.

Like this: Like Loading...