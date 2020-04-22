According to a recent media study, most people read local news during a crisis than any other.

We are a local independent news outlet. We shape our own news agenda and we are not driven by sensationalism or newspaper sales.

We are funded by donations, subscriptions and by advertising. Please do support those who advertise with us! We are also a member of the Independent Community News Network and they are lobbying the UK Government hard for support for publishers such as The Edinburgh Reporter.

The director of ICNN, Emma Meese, is speaking at a video conference on Friday, and if your business is about advertising or media in any form, then do watch it at the link below. It lasts for one hour.

The Digital ThinkIn is a video conference on the topic of local news: “Local news had the fight of its life on its hands even before Covid 19.

The pandemic has brought bigger audiences and more need for local news than ever before – but it is crushing the business model. How can we build our way out of this and survive?”

The event is FREE and takes place on Friday 24th between 15:00 and 16:00. Emma Meese will be talking about: – How is the crisis affecting hyperlocals? – What are the innovations happening to cope with it? – What do they need to survive? https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/digital-thinkin-the-future-of-local-news-tickets-103123543294

