You are advised to be aware of scams and fake news following an increase in reports across Scotland about scam emails, text messages, and doorstep callers.

Across the UK there is evidence that fraudsters are increasingly targeting members of the public, as well as organisations of all sizes, with emails, texts, telephone calls, social media messages and online shopping scams relating to the outbreak.

Police Scotland have now launched a new Shut Out Scammers resource to protect the

public and businesses from COVID-19 related scams. The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has also launched an email reporting service, which the public can use to report any suspicious activity.

SN MSP Gordon MacDonald said: “While the community response to the coronavirus outbreak across Edinburgh has been overwhelmingly positive, it’s disappointing to see a few individuals taking advantage of the situation with unsolicited emails, phone calls and text messages.

“During this coronavirus crisis, everyone should take extra care to ensure that they only

share information from trusted sources, ask for identification from all doorstep callers, and never hand over any personal information.

“It’s vital that people in our capital remain vigilant against scams during this challenging time

and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.”

