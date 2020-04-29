Phil Dixon, organiser of the Scierra Pairs, one of Britain’s top fly fishing competitions, has confirmed that he still hopes to complete the competition this summer.

Several rounds have been held including one at Stenhouse near Burntisland but two were due to be held at Raith Lakes in Kirkcaldy and Lake of Menteith near Stirling. They were postponed.

Two heats at Harelaw at Neilston near Glasgow are due on Saturday, May 30 and 31 with another on Sunday, June 28 at Black Loch at Limerigg near Falkirk.

The final Scottish heat is at Glencorse Reservoir near Flotterstone on Sunday, July 19 and the Grand Final is set for Lynn Brenig in Wales on Sunday, August 30.

Meanwhile, The Water of Leith Conservation Trust have received a Tweet from an anonymous witness.

It said: “Been a spate of people fishing at Cannonmills recently. Shouted and told them the Water of Leith was shut, ignored. Don’t know what else can be done.”

City of Edinburgh Council have closed the river and an official said that if passers-by see people fishing they should phone 101 and report it to police.

