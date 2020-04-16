It certainly was a ‘Good Friday’ for Sheelagh Robertson of Tranent.

She won £10,000 on Cash Register on Forth 1.

Sheelagh, a retired NHS cook, was one of the ten lucky people who won a share of £100,000 after texting into the special Easter competition.

She said: “I can’t believe I actually won and like many people this money will come in handy at this time. My son, David, is a self-employed joiner and he is currently out of work, so I plan to give him half the money to help him get through this uncertain time.

“I will spend the other £5,000 on my garden as I recently got a conservatory fitted and that will mean the garden can be ready for any sunny weather ahead.”

Presenter, Grant Thomson, said: “This was a very special Cash Register and it was brilliant to be able to give 10 different people a share of £100,000. This is a difficult time for everyone and we are delighted that we have been able to help Sheelagh and her family make Good Friday into a great Friday.”

