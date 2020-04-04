Sir Keir Starmer has today been announced as the new leader of the Labour Party.

He was the bookies’ favourite to follow in Jeremy Corbyn’s footsteps, although those in the Labour Party who have voted for Starmer would like him to find a new path. Angela Rayner has been elected Deputy Leader.

The page on the Labour Party website where the result was announced crashed earlier.

It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party.



I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope, so that when the time comes, we can serve our country again – in government. pic.twitter.com/F4X088FTYY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 4, 2020

Ian Murray Edinburgh South MP said: “Keir has won a resounding victory and a mandate to rebuild our party to return us to government.

“I campaigned tirelessly with Keir to try to prevent the calamity of Brexit, and I am proud to call him a friend. He will be a great leader and the Labour movement’s job is to work together to make him the next Prime Minister of our country.

“Keir’s name was the one mentioned by most of the public as their choice for the next Labour leader. Listening to the public is a great foundation on which to build.

“This result delivers a positive future for our party and a hopeful future for our country.”

Commenting on the deputy leadership result, Ian Murray MP said:

“Congratulations to my friend Angela. I’ve enjoyed working with her during this campaign and thank you to all my colleagues for a hugely enjoyable and good-natured contest.

“I look forward to working with Keir and Angela as they revitalise our party.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me, the volunteers who gave their time to help me reach thousands of members, and my small campaign team. From a standing start, we achieved so much.

“I am proud that my campaign acknowledged the scale of the challenge ahead and didn’t shy away from hard truths; made the case that winning back seats in Scotland is key to our recovery; and argued that Labour must remain true to our values of internationalism and solidarity.

“Our task now is to work together to rebuild our party so that we return to power, elect Keir Starmer as our next Prime Minister, and deliver change for every community in every nation and region of the UK.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “Keir will make an outstanding leader of the Labour Party and future Prime Minister. He has the overwhelming support of members right across the party.

“Keir has a fine intellect but has his feet on the ground. He knows what we need to do to change this country, to come through this Covid crisis and to build a better society. He gets Scotland and the urgent need for a Constitutional Convention to modernise Britain. I am looking forward to working closely with him.”

Commenting on the election of Angela Rayner as UK Labour deputy leader, Mr Leonard said: “Angela’s election will bring a new energy and campaigning zeal to help lead the party, so I am delighted to see her win such a clear mandate. I know that she’ll be working closely with the Scottish Labour Party to rebuild our support and party organisation.”

Jackie Baillie was announced yesterday as deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said: “I congratulate Keir Starmer on his election and look forward to meeting with him.

“At this unprecedented time, it’s vital opposition parties work together effectively to hold the UK government to account – and ensure people get the support they need in the coronavirus crisis.

“The first priority must be fixing the serious gaps in financial support. The SNP has consistently called for a comprehensive package including a guaranteed minimum income, strengthened welfare protections, increased NHS funding, and urgent access to cash for businesses. I hope Labour will work with us to secure these crucial measures.

“It’s also clear we need to secure a pause in the Brexit negotiations and an extension to the transition period – so all resources are focused on tackling coronavirus. Labour’s position on Brexit has been mired in confusion for years but I hope we can at least agree on this.

“Once we start to reach the other side of this emergency, the SNP will be calling for action to ensure a strong recovery and fundamental changes to secure a fairer society. This crisis has exposed the deep flaws in UK government policy and inequality in society. Opposition parties must work together to secure the ambitious long-term change that is needed.

“Finally, I do not envy the position Keir Starmer finds his party in. Support for Labour has collapsed in Scotland. If they are ever to regain trust, they must stop ignoring Scotland’s wishes and respect our democratic right to choose our own future.”

21st November 2019 – Former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, spoke at a Labour gathering in Edinburgh along with Ian Murray and Keir Starmer. The trio spoke at the meeting in Morningside Parish Church. PHOTO Thomas Brown





