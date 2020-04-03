SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald has welcomed The Scottish Government announcement that private and social tenants in Edinburgh are to be given increased protection from eviction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emergency legislation will increase the minimum notice period for private and social tenants to up to six months depending on the grounds used, helping to protect them from eviction.

The Coronavirus (Scotland) Bill, which contains substantial further powers and measures to ensure essential public services can continue throughout the coronavirus outbreak, were introduced in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald said:“We must all work together to meet this challenge, which is why measures to prevent evictions and relieve some of the financial pressure people in Edinburgh may be facing due to the coronavirus crisis are welcome.

“The Scottish Government has also encouraged all landlords to be as flexible as possible

during this unprecedented time, and I would urge them to also seek assistance if necessary by speaking to their lenders about mortgage breaks.

“No-one should face losing their home as a result of this coronavirus pandemic. The move to ban evictions during this crisis will bring security to people’s lives when they need it most.”

