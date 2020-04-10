There are many things you can see and do without leaving the comfort of your living room.

Perhaps one of the benefits is that you can take young people with you and take a break from the culture as and when you need to.

Here are just a few ideas to help you find something of interest:

The National Galleries of Scotland is here with a lot of ideas to keep you amused here.

We can recommend this blog here on the National Museum of Scotland website all about Scottish inventions that are highlighted in Chambers Street.

The Edinburgh Science Festival is all online and there are many hours of fun for you no matter what age you are.

There are 26 million items in the National Library of Scotland. That might keep you busy for a bit this weekend. Find some of them here online.

Jupiter Artland has also put some activities online and they tell you about it here.

All of Historic Environment Scotland’s venues are closed but you can still discover a lot about Edinburgh Castle here.

The Royal Collection Trust manages all of the Queen’s properties including the Palace of Holyroodhouse. And they have a great website with lots of photos to take you on a virtual tour. I visited the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace in July last year when they staged the exhibition Queen Victoria’s Palace’, during the Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace 20 July – 29 September 2019. There is information about the splendour of the palaces here.

A painting by Sir George Hayter (1792-1871), The Marriage of Queen Victoria, 10 February 1840, 1840-42 (1.95 x 2.73m) is moved through the Ballroom and installed in the East Gallery of Buckingham Palace.

Image credit: Royal Collection Trust / √Ç¬© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019



On Monday 13 April, a new online tour of Tate Britain’s Aubrey Beardsley exhibition will launch on the Tate website and YouTube channel.

From Thursday 9 April, Jane Eyre, the collaboration between Bristol Old Vic and the National Theatre, will be available to watch for one week as part of the National Theatre At Home programme.

Museums have plenty for families to do over the long weekend from creative craft ideas, like the V&A’s guide to making a paper peepshow, to the Science Museum’s fun experiments that can be done in the kitchen. The Natural History Museum is holding a Digital Dino Family Festival full of themed crafts for the whole family to try, including T.Rex origami and making footprint cookies.

For a traditional Easter experience, the National Gallery is telling the story of the Passion through paintings in their collection.

Historic England has an interactive quiz to help you discover your ideal Easter tradition, from egg rolling to Morris dancing, and learn more about ways we have celebrated this springtime occasion throughout history.

Sunderland Museum and the National Glass Centre have teamed up to provide a daily family fun activity including make-your-own decorative Easter eggs.

Fun Palaces’ are collating ‘Tiny Revolutions of Connection’ – activities suggested from around the UK of things to do with others or in isolation, supporting community connection at a distance.

Wiltshire Creative’s Young Ambassadors (14-21) have been working with Wiltshire Creative staff to plan their first Takeover Festival – an exciting mix of events, performances and activities – over the Easter Holidays.

Fleabag for Charity – Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s stage play Fleabag will be available to watch online on the Soho Theatre’s website to raise money for charities helping stop the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Shakespeare Company are streaming a number of productions such as Shakespeare’s King Lear and Tim Crouch’s I, Cinna. They also run interactive online backstage tours and provide a range of free resources for young people to enable them learn from home, including live lessons on Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet.

On Sat 11 April the British Museum will host a special virtual version of its monthly, autism-friendly Early Morning Explorers event: a relaxed and sensory-friendly early opening for kids. The online experience will include storytelling.

There are many ideas to keep you amused scattered in our Live News feeds here (we have run two live feeds so far and will start another on Tuesday 14 April 2020.)

