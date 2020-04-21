Former Edinburgh Monarchs and Berwick Bandits speedway rider Blair Scott has died aged 39.

He rode for the Monarchs for five seasons having led a new wave of Scottish hopefuls in the mid-1990s, and he also had spells with Workington and Belle Vue.

Monarchs’ chairman Alex Harkess said: “My relationship with the Scotts in Blair’s racing days was very much a family affair, most of the team were with their families and met and talked together. It was a different time. There was a very warm and friendly climate in the club at the time.

“I am very sad to see the passing of someone so young. He was a very nice lad and a pleasure to work with. In a way we built our team round our young Scottish prospects Blair and Barry (Campbell).”

Monarchs’ co-promoter John Campbell added: “I’m so sorry to hear that. Blair was super enthusiastic with a great will to win but didn’t get as far in speedway as he should have done with the talent he possessed.

“I travelled with him to a few long distance away matches. Blair was excellent company and good fun to be with. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing.”

Like this: Like Loading...