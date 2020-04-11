Former Edinburgh Monarchs skipper Craig Cook believes that the documentary of Glasgow Tigers will be good watching for every speedway fan.

In The Red premieres on You Tube on Saturday night at 7pm, the time and day of what should have been the opening meeting of this year’s campaign at Ashfield Stadium.

It has been described as a a warts ‘n’ all documentary behind-the-scenes of the Allied Vehicles Tigers for last season when Tigers chased a championship dream.

That dream came to heartbreaking end when the club missing out by two points and the film shows a fracas at Eastbourne, the early blow of losing Luke Chessell and bringing in Connor Bailey from Australia aged on;ly 16.

It also looks at James Sarjeant being moved on and replaced by Mikkel B Andersen, the setback of Paul Starke’s injury and another Dane, Sam Jensen, being drafted in.

Cook, who is Glasgow’s current captain, said: “The clips I’ve seen so far are very good and the film will show fans what sort of effort goes in at a speedway club.

“There were a lot of ups and downs and it will be good for every speedway fan, not just Glasgow.”

Cumbria-based Cook said there are a lot of talking points in the film and he added:. “It shows that Glasgow are always trying to promote the sport in the right way.”

Glasgow’s team manager, Cami Brown, said: “In some ways it’s good that it doesn’t have a classic American Hollywood feel-good ending.

“It will definitely give us another huge boost hunger to go on and win the championship title when we do get going again.”

To watch sign up to Glasgow’s YouTube channel which is https://www.youtube.com/c/GlasgowTigersSpeedway

