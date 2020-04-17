Latest figures reveal an 82 per cent drop in craft beer sales since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Tom Stainer, chief executive of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, says this highlights the devastating impact that lockdown is having on the brewing industry.

Stainer said there had been an explosion in the brewing industry over recent years but he added; “This sombre report is a strong warning that the industry will not emerge unchanged from this crisis.

“Without swift and substantial support, consumer choice will be hard-hit after the lock down passes.”

He argues that more needs to be done to support brewers and he added: “Beer drinkers also have a vital role to play in sustaining the breweries they love.

“We encourage customers to source their beer locally and directly from brewers.”

CAMRA now has over 2,000 breweries, cideries and pubs offering takeaway and delivery services listed on its Pulling Together page.

