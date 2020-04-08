Tim at Schop is very smiley, very agreeable and very busy. And he has been extremely helpful to The Edinburgh Reporter in getting some of our newspapers out to those who want to read them.

His business is one of those which has taken off during the Covid-19 pandemic, as it was already set up to bring products to you and save you the bother of going shopping.

He works along with independent retailers in the city and so can offer you a ‘huge range of great quality food and drink’.

You sit back and order, and Tim does all the legwork bringing you the lovely food from Something Fishy or East Coast Cured or one of his other suppliers.

Have a look here and you are sure to find something to fit the bill. The packaging that they use is all reusable, compostable or recyclable as Tim was annoyed at the amount of packaging which resulted from a shopping trip.

Tim is Edinburgh born and is a qualified Chartered Surveyor before he teamed up with Totty and gott involved in Be Military Fit where they met.

The ordering process is easy and their environmentally friendly packaging is definitely a winner with customers.

Like this: Like Loading...