All of the city’s parks remain open for your daily exercise session, and few are prettier than the Meadows at this time of the year.

As long as you adhere to the government guidelines you are encouraged to go out for some exercise each day.

Here is what we saw when we went cycling through The Meadows today:

Tyler and Susie Jones enjoying a run in The Meadows. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Selfie Time in The Meadows. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Everybody and their dog was out exercising this morning and enjoying the sight of the cherry blossom trees.

Since 23 March 2020 the government guidance

requires people to stay at home, except for very limited purposes

closed certain business and venues

stops all gatherings of more than two people in public

Every person in Scotland must comply with these new measures which were extended on 16 April 2020.

Relevant authorities, including the police, have been given the powers to enforce them – including through fines and dispersing gatherings.

Lily heading for home PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter



