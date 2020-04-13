A couple of our Edinburgh tennis clubs and the volunteers who keep them going are up for awards.

The shortlist for Tennis Scotland Awards 2019 has now been revealed. It recognises the achievements and hard work of clubs, teams and members.

Two of our Edinburgh clubs, Meadows Tennis Park and Edinburgh University Tennis Club/Edinburgh Meadows have been shortlisted.

Meadows Tennis Park is in the running for the Communities and Parks Award and the Edinburgh University Tennis Club/Edinburgh Meadows is in the frame for the education award, which is given to a school or university with a significant tennis programme. It also has to have coaching and competitions for a large proportion of students of all abilities.

Bryan Leslie of Gullane Tennis Club is in the finalists of the Volunteer of the Year award and also for the Lifetime Achievement Award. This is one reserved for those role models who strive to leave a legacy for the sport.

The Men’s 4th team at Barnton Park Tennis Club has been shortlisted for Team of the Year.

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “The Tennis Scotland Awards give us the chance to recognise the incredible achievements of individuals, clubs, teams, tournaments and programmes across the country. They are the driving force behind our sport and it’s important that we take the time to acknowledge their contributions to tennis in Scotland.

“All should be very proud of their achievement in being shortlisted for an award and we look forward to announcing the winners in the next few weeks.”

Bryan Leslie

