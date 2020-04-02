Here is Matt from The Eco Larder a social enterprise based at 200 Morrison Street who has very kindly agreed to help with the distribution of our April newspapers.

He and his wife Stephanie began The Eco Larder as a way of encouraging zero waste and allowing customers to ‘live a simple life’. Their life is not quite so simple at the moment as they are having to live apart so that Stephanie, her mum and their baby are kept safe.

Zero Waste living involves you in minimising all single use plastics in your household.

During the Covid-19 pandemic The Eco Larder continues to serve the community. They now have a click and collect service as well as free delivery services seven days a week. (Your shopping might be delivered by bike and they are in need of some volunteer drivers or delivery people so get in touch with them if you can do that.) And they have some glass jars for you if you need them.

You can choose from their daily fresh organic bread, vegetables and milk and pasta. Or you might order a vegetable box to the value of £7.50, £10,£15 or £20.

And until they’re gone, they have began brownies in the shop!

The Eco Larder is open for collections only between 10am and 11am, then open to all customers after that with ‘all the precautions in place’ until 4pm when they close to prepare packing orders for the following day.

Daily delivery slots have to be booked about a week in advance. And the bonus is that you will get a free copy of The Edinburgh Reporter April edition with your order.

The shop also stocks everyday household good including dry good, nuts, grains, spices, herbs, teas, cleaning products, toiletries, baby products including cloth nappies and other alternatives to everyday items. The community shop has dispenser systems which allow you to take the products home in your own containers.

They were completely overwhelmed by the amount of plastic packaging that ended up in their recycling bin and decided to reduce their waste and help others do the same. After crowdfunding among their yoga community, The Eco Larder started in earnest in November 2018.

As well as providing supplies without plastic they also organise beach cleans with their Eco Warriors volunteers. Do support them!

