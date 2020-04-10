The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the city of Edinburgh is Frank Ross, SNP councillor for Corstorphine/Murrayfield. Here he sends his Easter message

On behalf of the City of Edinburgh, I extend my heartfelt and warm wishes to our citizens who are celebrating Easter, a period of significance to millions around the world in a variety of religions.

Easter weekend is usually an occasion when many spend precious time with friends, family and loved ones. This year we have to do this in different ways – fully embracing technology that will allow us to be together even when we can’t gather in person.

It’s an unsettling and uncertain time for us all and I send my deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my best wishes to all who have been affected and are fighting the virus right now.

As we have seen, this awful virus does not discriminate. Anyone can get it and spread it. From our friends and neighbours to those in the NHS fighting the virus at the front line.

The Prime Minister’s circumstances show us just how vulnerable we all are and how we must follow the best medical advice to get through this traumatic time for the country.

As the Easter bank holiday weekend approaches, it is tempting to get out and enjoy our parks and greenspaces, but I ask you to please consider others before breaking the rules.

While you can go to your local park or open space for your daily exercise, please don’t travel to a green space or beauty spot and please observe social distancing rules when you’re out for a walk, run or cycle.

The guidelines we are all adhering to are our best hope of defeating this virus and returning to normality as soon as possible.

On behalf of the city I would like to acknowledge and thank the outstanding commitment and care demonstrated by our NHS and emergency services, by Council staff who ensure our services are maintained and by all those reaching out to help the vulnerable members of our community.

There has been a huge community effort made to tackle the impacts of coronavirus and I would like to thank all those people who are going the extra mile by keeping us supplied with essential goods and all the volunteers who are helping those who need it most. I know there are many who would like to be involved in helping but must, by necessity, stay at home – let me assure you, you are truly helping by doing just that.

This weekend, let’s stay home, look after one another and follow the advice of the experts. We will beat this virus in Edinburgh and around the world together.

On behalf of the council, we wish everyone a safe Easter weekend. May this time of renewal refresh your spirit and strengthen us all in these difficult times.

Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh The Rt Hon Frank Ross PHOTO ©2017 The Edinburgh Reporter

