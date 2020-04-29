Fundraising has continued at The Sportsman in Musselburgh even during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pub has raised almost £800 to support people in the community most in need.

Rebecca Fowler who is the pub partner made the decision to start a collection point for people to get essential items. Foodbanks are struggling to keep up with demand so initiatives like this are becoming more and more necessary.

The Sportsman is owned by Hawthorn Leisure which owns more than 700 pubs in Scotland, England and Wales. They appealed to their customers to donate money, and then bought items like tinned fruits and vegetables, jars of sauces, dry non-perishable foods and toiletries. These will be donated to local people.

A raffle ticket was also handed out with each delivery and a variety of donated prizes are up for grabs.

Rebecca said: “As a community pub, we feel a responsibility to ensure that our local people are supported. We are lucky enough to be in a position to offer our assistance, and this is the perfect opportunity to bring everyone together for a fantastic cause. We’ve had an incredible reaction, and have received more donations than we could have hoped for! We urge anyone who is struggling to get in touch with us.”

Hawthorn Leisure managing director of operations, Mark McGinty said: “The Sportsman is a thriving community pub, and their support for the local community has shown a real sense of solidarity. We urge all of our pub partners to follow suit and support their communities in this time of uncertainty.”

To make a donation, or to receive support, visit the pub’s Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...