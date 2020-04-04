The Venchie Project in Craigmillar is helping The Edinburgh Reporter to get the news out in the local area.

The project is distributing ingredients for meals to cook as well as packed lunches to people in Craigmillar.

They are out every day Monday to Friday – and now they have taken some of our April papers to distribute too.

If you received a lunch pack from them in the last few days then it would be accompanied by a complimentary copy of The Edinburgh Reporter.

We had written about their funding problems in the April edition, and so had spoken to Manager, Susan Heron, in recent days. The work they do all year round is conducted without the benefit of any council funding. With our usual outlets of cafés and offices being closed we asked Susan and her staff if they could help.

And of course, they rose to the challenge.

Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter, Phyllis Stephen, said: “Thank you Susan for helping us, and also for the work that you and your team are doing in Craigmillar.”

Macie, Susan, Rab, Pauline and Billie take a wee break from their work to pose for us. PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...