Three men and a woman have been issued with fixed penalty notices under the Coronavirus Act 2020 after getting stuck on Cramond Island in the Firth of Forth.

The group were rescued from the island on Saturday after being cut off by the tide.

Edinburgh City Council has since taken the decision to shut Cramond Island to the public indefinitely.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Saturday, 11 April, 2020 police received a report of concern for people who were stuck on Cramond Island, Edinburgh.

“Three men, aged 26, 31 and 32, and a 28-year-old woman were issued with fixed penalty notices under the Coronavirus Act 2020. Police attended the incident along with colleagues from the coastguard and RNLI.”

