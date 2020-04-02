While you may of course use the parks in Edinburgh for exercise, the Council Leaders remind the public that they should follow social distancing guidance when spending time there.

While parks are still open for local people to use for exercise, Adam McVey and Cammy Day have called for residents to follow the national instructions.

These are stay local, limit outings to once a day for exercise and adhere to the restrictions in the parks and greenspaces.

One outing for exercise per day – walk, run or cycle, alone or with members of your household

Stay local – don’t get in a car to drive to other areas

Stay at least 2 metres (6 feet) away from other people but do call a friendly greeting or wave.

Avoid touching surfaces and use gloves or hand gel if you need to open gates

Don’t stop to eat or drink

Keep dogs on a lead or under close control and don’t let them approach other people

Take your litter and dog poo bags home with you

Instructions at the entrance to Princes Street Gardens PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “We all need to play our part in controlling the spread of coronavirus and we can do that by sticking to the measures put in place by the government.

“It‘s so important right now for both our physical health and mental wellbeing that we stay active and spend some time outdoors once a day. We’re the greenest city in the UK and we’ve got 144 parks across the Capital that can accommodate lots of people walking, running, cycling or playing without being within two metres of others.

“Our playparks and outdoor gym equipment might be off limits for now, but our grass and woodlands are still open for a walk or run. We just ask that you be sensible and considerate of others, follow the rules and exercise close to your home. Please don’t travel elsewhere to access the outdoors. We know it’s not easy but it’s the right thing to do and the best way for us to control the spread of the virus.”

Just in case you are missing the Ross Fountain ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

Depute Leader Cammy Day said: “We’re all adapting to significant changes in our day-to-day lives, and it will take time to adjust to this new norm. We must all make sure that we get out into nature for some fresh air, even if it’s just to clear our heads for 30 minutes from the stresses of isolation.

“If you live close to a park or woodland, the open space is still available to you, but please do not allow children to play on equipment and please observe social distancing protocols.

“I understand the frustrations you will feel, especially when trying to keep young people entertained in these extraordinary times, but everyone must play by the rules. Of course, it is a minority who are not following the guidance, but right now the damage that can be done by a few is huge. Everyone’s help and understanding is essential at this challenging time. It is only by us all working together, following Government and Public Health advice, that we can defeat this, save lives and protect the NHS.”

Daffodils in Princes Street Gardens PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

Several service changes have been implemented by the Council to help limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in Edinburgh. These include the suspension of pay and display parking charges, closure of culture venues and establishing Local Critical Resilience Centres.

Further information on services, support and how to report any concerns can be found on the Council website. If you’re experiencing an emergency or critical situation, please call 0131 200 2000

Like this: Like Loading...