Notwithstanding the coronavirus lockdown the trade unions in Edinburgh particularly wanted to hold the ceremony to mark International Workers Memorial Day.

This is the day when the unions in particular remember those who have died at work and fight for the living.

The first wreath was laid at the foot of the Memorial Tree around 11.30 by Gary Peden on behalf of UNITE City of Edinburgh Council branch.

This was followed by regular laying of wreaths by others representing trade unions and the Depute Lord Provost, Joan Griffiths, on behalf of the council. The ceremony was spaced out both literally and in the sense of the timeline, perhaps a sense of what is to come with other ceremonies like this.

She said: “It’s an important day to mark any year, because when people go out to work they don’t expect to be killed or seriously injured, or left with life-threatening conditions. This year it is particularly poignant because every day we have people going out not knowing if they will catch a disease that would cause them their life. They’re doing it for us, to keep us safe.”

Unions represented included Unite the Union, UNITE Lothian Buses, EIS, ETUC, Scottish Hazards

The Workers Memorial Tree was planted in memory of workers who die as a result of work related illnesses and accidents. Workers gather every year on 28 April to mourn for the dead and fight for the living.

Heather Gilfillan of NHS Lothian who laid a wreath PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

Kathy Jenkins of Scottish Hazards PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

