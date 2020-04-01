SCOTTISH podcast network, ‘The Big Light’, is set to launch ‘THE TARTAN NOIR SHOW’, a brand new crime fiction podcast celebrating the gritty world of ‘Tartan Noir’, the internationally-acclaimed and increasingly popular Scottish crime writing genre.

Presented by crime writer and broadcaster, Theresa Talbot, this upbeat, gripping and informative podcast showcases the very best crime writing and storytelling from our most successful ‘Tartan Noir’ authors, as Theresa is joined each week by a special guest writer, for a backstage pass into the extraordinary world of Scottish crime writing.

Theresa’s first guest is none other than ‘Queen of Crime’, Val McDermid.

Val and Theresa discuss the very essence of the tartan noir genre, referencing her own favourite crime author, William McIlvanney whose seminal novel, Laidlaw, is often cited as the book that kicked the whole genre off.

Working in collaboration with existing literary festivals, Bloody Scotland, Aye Write! and other major literary events, The Tartan Noir Show also features exclusive live recordings plus special live event editions of the show.

Upcoming guests and pre-recorded live content includes further world-renowned names, such as: DENISE MINA, CHRISTOPHER BROOKMYRE, IAN RANKIN with NICOLA STURGEON, PETER MAY, STUART MACBRIDE, LIAM MCILVANNEY, IRVINE WELSH, CARO RAMSAY, ABIR MUKHERJEE, plus many more.

Theresa Talbot who will host the show said: “I’m so excited about hosting The Tartan Noir Show because not only am I a crime writer, but also, I’m a huge fan of crime fiction and, I have to confess, I’m a huge fan of Scottish crime fiction.

“We have such a rich seam of talent here, from Shetland right down to Dumfries and Galloway, so it’s really fascinating to be getting behind the scenes with people who write crime in Scotland. Tartan Noir is really quite particular – you can almost taste it and the setting is almost like a character in itself.”

Executive producer, Janice Forsyth, said: “It’s a thrill to be able to connect fans around the world with the best crime writing and writers from Scotland and beyond in this lively, informed weekly podcast.”

Author, Val McDermid, said: “It’s absolutely the berries! If you are interested in Scottish crime writing… If you’re interested in crime writing, this is the show for you.”

The Big Light co-founder, Fiona White, said: “Our mission for The Big Light is to connect a global audience with the very best content Scotland has to offer. Scotland has produced some of the literary world’s most successful crime writers, making The Tartan Noir Show is a no-brainer for us and we’re looking forward to making it available for Scottish crime fiction fans around the world.”

The Tartan Noir Show launches today, Wednesday 1 April 2020, produced by Pauline Moore for The Big Light and is available on Apple, Spotify, Acast and other major podcast platforms.

Theresa Talbot is a crime author, features writer and the voice of the ‘travel and traffic news’ on BBC Radio Scotland. (Yes she’s the one that they call TT on the Drivetime show on Radio Scotland!)

