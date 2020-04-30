Coming soon to streaming services in your living room!

Here are my picks of the first TV series of the summer.

Netflix

Released on 1 May 2020 is the limited series ‘Hollywood’, the latest project from writer/director/producer Ryan Murphy (The Politician). Set during the golden age of Hollywood, the story focuses on a group of filmmakers and their attempts to make it in the film industry. Featuring an impressive ensemble cast including Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), David Corenswet (The Politician), Dylan McDermott (The Practice), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men), Jim Parsons (Hidden Figures) and Queen Latifah (Hairspray), expect awards nominations for this high end television production.

Amazon Prime Video

While the first series of psychological thriller ‘Homecoming’ featured Julia Roberts (August: Osage County) and Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk) in leading roles and was nominated for three Golden Globes, the second series will be released on 22 May 2020 with Janelle Monáe (Moonlight) and Chris Cooper (Seabiscuit) taking over. While the first series was based on the podcast ‘Homecoming’, the second series will contain a new story and characters. With its draw of top talent, past and present, anticipate more critical acclaim.

Disney+

With each episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ released every Friday over the past eight weeks, 1 May 2020 will mark the date when the full first series of the live-action Star Wars television production can be viewed at once. Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), has the title role.

